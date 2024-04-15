Moroka Swallows vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana' top-flight assignment against the Dube Birds in the midweek clash.

Mamelodi Sundowns are hopeful of getting another Premier Soccer League win when they play Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium.

The Brazilians are the only unbeaten team in the division owing to their quality and consistency, as opposed to the Soweto outfit who are still rebuilding after massive changes in the mid-season transfer window.

So far, the Rhulani Mokwena-led team have won 16 out of their 20 league games and are odds-on to defend their crown while Swallows chase a top-eight finish.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the two teams, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.