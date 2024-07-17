Moroka Swallows not yet off the hook! 'I still haven't received my money' - Former player claims

BackpageSeth WillisMoroka Swallows not yet off the hook! 'I still haven't received my money' - Former player claimsPremier Soccer LeagueSwallows FCBaroka FCThe former Dube Birds player says he is exploring avenues to get his dues from the former South African top-flight side. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSwallows released several players in JanuaryThey sold their PSL status to Marumo GallantsFormer player claims the club still owes himArticle continues below