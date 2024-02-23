Moroka Swallows debacle and legal battles - What now for PSL’s bad boy Andile Jali?

Andile Jali is in a challenging position as a free agent and contending with his previous club Moroka Swallows in a dispute at the PSL's DRC.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder was among the group of players released by Moroka Swallows after they went on strike in December, resulting in the club's failure to compete in two Premier Soccer League matches against the Brazilians and Golden Arrows, and charges imposed on the club.

Now 33 years old, Jali is without a club and embroiled in a legal dispute with his former team. As he navigates this uncertain period, questions arise about his future in professional football.

Will he secure a new club and continue his career on the pitch, or will he explore alternative paths beyond playing? Only time will tell as Jali faces this pivotal moment in his footballing journey.

However, GOAL delves deeper into the potential outcomes for the experienced midfielder as he navigates this challenging phase of his career.