"Ginevra Elkann heading for the Juventus presidency." That was the tweet from Matteo Moretto. Sister of Exor chairman John Elkann and of Lapo, Ginevra Elkann was born in 1979 and is an Italian film producer and director.
Moretto - Ginevra Elkann heading towards the Juventus presidency. Meanwhile, the board asks for a €250 million capital increase
The board of directors and the financial statements
Juventus have closed the 2025-26 financial year with a loss of €66 million. The board approved the accounts today and also resolved to propose a €250 million capital increase to the shareholders’ meeting, which has been called for 3 November.
According to the club statement, the operation is aimed at supporting the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, any possible interventions on strategic real-estate assets, starting with the Allianz Stadium, the enhancement of the brand and economic-financial sustainability. Exor, the majority shareholder, has already confirmed it will subscribe its share and will immediately pay €60 million as an advance.
This is Juventus’ ninth consecutive financial year ending in a loss. In 2024-25 the deficit was €58 million, while for the season just ended a negative result had already been expected.
On the management side, the club highlights a €42 million reduction in operating costs while maintaining investments aimed at the team’s competitiveness. Sponsorship revenues have climbed steadily back above the €120 million mark, while the financial debt structure has also been rebalanced thanks to the issuance of a €150 million bond with a 12-year maturity.
Juventus have also updated their business plan. The new forecasts indicate another loss-making financial year in 2026-27, due above all to failure to qualify for the Champions League, before a gradual improvement expected in the following two financial years.
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