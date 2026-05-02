More dangerous than Real Madrid and PSG! A curious statistic boosts 1. FC Heidenheim's confidence ahead of their clash with Bayern Munich

No side scores more frequently at the Allianz Arena than Heidenheim. Real Madrid comes next, netting exactly two goals per Munich outing on average, while Inter Milan and Bayern's Champions League semi-final foes Paris Saint-Germain manage only 1.5 each.

On Saturday afternoon, FCH travels to Munich for Matchday 32, seeking points to boost their relegation fight. Heidenheim's first competitive meeting with Bayern came on 3 April 2019, when the then second-tier side lost 4-5 in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals.

In November 2023, the club made its first Bundesliga trip to Munich and fell 2-4. Just over a year later, in December 2024, Frank Schmidt's side suffered an identical 2-4 defeat in its third outing at the Allianz Arena.