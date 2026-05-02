The statistics show that Heidenheim are the team that scores the most goals on average when playing at the Allianz Arena. FCH have scored an average of 2.75 goals per match in their four competitive fixtures to date at FC Bayern's home ground.
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More dangerous than Real Madrid and PSG! 1. FC Heidenheim maintain a remarkable record against FC Bayern despite a last-minute equaliser
No team scores more frequently at the Allianz Arena on average than Heidenheim. Real Madrid follows, netting exactly two goals per game in Munich, while Inter Milan and Bayern's Champions League semi-final opponents Paris Saint-Germain manage only 1.5 each.
On Saturday afternoon, FCH travelled to Munich for Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga, hoping to take something from the game in their fight against relegation. Heidenheim's first competitive meeting with Bayern came on 3 April 2019, when the then second-division side lost 4-5 in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.
In November 2023, the club made its Bundesliga debut at the ground, going down 2-4. Just over a year later, in December 2024, Frank Schmidt's side suffered an identical 2-4 reverse in their third visit to the Allianz Arena.
- AFP
Heidenheim nearly pulled off a shock win at Bayern Munich.
Heidenheim desperately needed points in Munich on Saturday to close the gap on 16th place, the relegation spot. The FCH came close to causing an upset, leading 3–2 until shortly before the end thanks to goals from Eren Dinkci and a brace from Budu Zivzivadze. Yet, in the very last action, Bayern equalised as goalkeeper Diant Ramaj saw Michael Olise's shot strike the post and ricochet into the net.
That single point may still prove insufficient for Heidenheim. If 16th-placed FC St. Pauli beat Mainz on Sunday, the Hamburg club will open up an almost insurmountable six-point cushion. Heidenheim now have only two matches left: away to 1. FC Köln and then at home to Mainz.
Had Heidenheim held on, it would have marked Bayern's first loss to a bottom-placed side since November 2006, when the record champions fell 0-1 at home to then-cellar-dwellers Hannover 96 on Matchday 11, with Szabolcs Huszti netting the winner.
FC Bayern Munich vs. 1. FC Heidenheim: Previous encounters
Date
Competition
Match
3 April 2019
DFB-Pokal
FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 5–4
11 November 2023
Bundesliga
Bundesliga: FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 4–2
6 April 2024
Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Bayern 3–2
7 December 2024
Bundesliga
FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 4–2
19 April 2025
Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Bayern 0–4
21 December 2025
Bundesliga
1. FC Heidenheim vs. FC Bayern 0–4
2 May 2026
Bundesliga
FC Bayern vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 3–3