More dangerous than Real Madrid and PSG! 1. FC Heidenheim maintain a remarkable record against FC Bayern despite a last-minute equaliser

No team scores more frequently at the Allianz Arena on average than Heidenheim. Real Madrid follows, netting exactly two goals per game in Munich, while Inter Milan and Bayern's Champions League semi-final opponents Paris Saint-Germain manage only 1.5 each.

On Saturday afternoon, FCH travelled to Munich for Matchday 32 of the Bundesliga, hoping to take something from the game in their fight against relegation. Heidenheim's first competitive meeting with Bayern came on 3 April 2019, when the then second-division side lost 4-5 in the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

In November 2023, the club made its Bundesliga debut at the ground, going down 2-4. Just over a year later, in December 2024, Frank Schmidt's side suffered an identical 2-4 reverse in their third visit to the Allianz Arena.