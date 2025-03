This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images More Camp Nou delays! Barcelona won't return home until 2025-26 campaign as £1.25 billion stadium renovations continue to fall behind schedule Barcelona LaLiga More Camp Nou redevelopment delays will see Barcelona remain at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys even longer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona inform fans of Camp Nou delay

Fourth such pushback on return home

Remainder of 2024-25 at Lluis Companys Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match LaLiga BAR OSA Match preview