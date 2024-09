Saleng snatched a late winner for the Buccaneers in their opening Premier Soccer League match against Chippa United.

On Wednesday evening, Pirates were forced to stage a comeback after former player Andile Jali opened the scoring in the 22nd minute.

Thanks to goals from Tshegofatso Mabasa, from the penalty spot, and Monnapule Saleng, the Sea Robbers clinched all three points.

Here, GOAL highlights fan reactions on social media following the match.

Click here to get the latest news via our WhatsApp channel!