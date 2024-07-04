Rhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mokwena tipped to get bigger team after Mamelodi Sundowns dismissal - 'Mourinho' departure a 'huge loss for Downs, but he will excel globally'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRhulani Mokwena

The former South Africa assistant coach argues the Brazilians shouldn't have let the youthful coach leave.

  • Mokwena & Downs have parted ways
  • The tactician has been Downs' main head coach for two seasons
  • Former Bafana assistant coach shares his opinion
