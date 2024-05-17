Mokwena lauded for his Mamelodi Sundowns success - 'Young man Rhulani grows every day, not about money'

GOALSeth WillisMokwena lauded for his Mamelodi Sundowns success - 'Young man Rhulani grows every day, not about money'Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCRhulani MokwenaThe vocal tactician has been delivering for the Brazilians since taking sole charge midway through the 2022/23 campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMokwena was confirmed as the main head coach last seasonHe has so far won three titlesTactician expected to deliver moreArticle continues below