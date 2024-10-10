The accomplished tactician has been urged to tame his tongue to avoid possible pre-mature exit from North Africa.

Recently, coach Rhulani Mokwena apologised for his recent comments about poor officiating after Wydad Athletic Club's 1-1 draw with Hassania Agadir in the Botola Pro League outing.

It was the second time he had commented on what he felt was unfair conduct by the officials in the Moroccan top tier.

The fans have now urged the 37-year-old to mind his language considering the fact that he is in a foreign land.

Others feel Mokwena is not a proper coach and recent happenings have exposed him. Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.