Rhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mokwena does 'a Pep' again in Mamelodi Sundowns win against Richards Bay - 'To beat a low block you’ve got to kill somebody'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCRichards BayMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Young AfricansYoung AfricansCAF Champions LeagueBongani ZunguRhulani MokwenaJunior MendietaManchester CityPremier LeaguePep Guardiola

The 37-year-old led his team to a 15th league win out 19 outings which brought them closer to seventh successive crown.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Junior Mendieta scored the lone goal of the match
  • Downs yet to lose a PSL game this season
  • Mokwena explains his tactics

Editors' Picks