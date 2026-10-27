Luciano Moggi, former general manager of Juventus, discussed the club's current squad on Radio Radio: "The strikers? I wouldn't have signed any of them. Woltemade? He's too tall, and despite his height he doesn't head the ball well. As tall as Ibrahimovic? No, no, let's not compare the two, because there's a difference. One was a player; this one is a good person. I can't regard him as a player who can turn things around for a team. For example, he was the one who played the through ball for Juventus's first goal."
Translated by
Moggi: “Here’s what Gasperini tells me about Koopmeiners. Kolo Muani and Woltemade? I wouldn’t have signed either of them”
He then turned to Koopmeiners: "I often talk about him with Gasperini, and he explained something to me that might be right and certainly will be, because he had him as a player. Koopmeiners should not be given a role. He should be put on the pitch and left to find his position himself. If you give him a role, you confuse him and he practically disappears. I think that, right now, Koopmeiners is afraid of receiving the ball for fear of making a mistake."
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