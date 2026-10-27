Moggi: “Here’s what Gasperini tells me about Koopmeiners. Kolo Muani and Woltemade? I wouldn’t have signed either of them”

He then turned to Koopmeiners: "I often talk about him with Gasperini, and he explained something to me that might be right and certainly will be, because he had him as a player. Koopmeiners should not be given a role. He should be put on the pitch and left to find his position himself. If you give him a role, you confuse him and he practically disappears. I think that, right now, Koopmeiners is afraid of receiving the ball for fear of making a mistake."