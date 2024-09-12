'Mofokeng to do what in Europe? He will be homesick & we don't want another Cassius Mailula situation! We need Relebohile at Orlando Pirates' - Fans

The Golden Boy of Mzansi football has been tipped to leave the Buccaneers at the current campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango recently claimed Orlando Pirates sensation Relebohile Mofokeng is ripe for Europe.

The 19-year-old has been excelling in the Premier Soccer League with the Sea Robbers and is now a Bafana Bafana international.

Masango believes the youngster should be rubbing shoulders with the best in the world after proving he is ready with his consistency in Mzansi.

The fans have shared their opinion about the suggestion made by the former Amakhosi player. GOAL has sampled the best reactions. Have a look at what South Africans think.