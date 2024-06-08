'Mofokeng must stay at Orlando Pirates for another season and play Caf Champions League! Let's not put unnecessary pressure on him. Serero went to the Netherlands and never got better'

The 19-year-old star has been advised by his father to go play in the Netherlands and fans have shared their views.

Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng has emerged as a potential target for Scotland's Glasgow Rangers, Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, and Al Ahly of Egypt ahead of the upcoming season.

More so, the youngster has been billed as the future of the Sea Robbers, but his recent performances saw him being linked with a move abroad.

His father, Sechaba Mofokeng, has recently suggested where the youngster should go ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Here, GOAL has sampled some of the best reactions from South African fans following senior Mofokeng's wish for his son.