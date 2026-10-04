Croatia are in shock after a sensational 7-0 home defeat to England in the final match of this international break in the Nations League.Bilic's side were torn apart by Tuchel's team, who inflicted the worst defeat in their history.





It's a bitter pill to swallow for a group that have delivered outstanding results, including reaching a World Cup final, and now have to ask serious questions about the future. Interviewed after the match, Luka Modric - Croatia's leader - used strong words. Here is what the Milan playmaker said.