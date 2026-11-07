Mobile phones are ruining the enjoyment of football: Borussia Dortmund devise an unexpected solution to save their fans

For all the leaps in technology, some things still can't be captured by a mobile phone or a video clip.

Watching a goal through a screen is not the same as celebrating it among thousands of fans. Following a penalty on a television broadcast cannot convey the silence and anticipation that grips the stands before the kick is taken.

Some emotions simply won't fit into a short clip. The tension before the final whistle. The anxiety of every dangerous attack. The collective explosion of joy when a decisive goal goes in, or embracing a complete stranger because the team you both support has just won.

These details separate a day at the stadium from a night in front of the television, and they give football much of its magic and its power to bring people together around a shared passion.

Highlights can tell you the result. Your phone can keep a picture of the goal. Social media can beam reactions out to millions. None of them can reproduce the moment with all its emotion and detail.

What makes Borussia Dortmund's initiative so intriguing is that it doesn't call for banning mobile phones, nor does it ask fans to give up social media. Instead it offers an incentive that nudges them to choose, for themselves, to stay away from screens during the match.

The German club understands how technology expands football's fan base and reaches new supporters. Yet it also seems determined to protect the thing that makes a trip to the stadium different from following the match at home.

Here lies the paradox. The sport that screens helped carry to millions of fans around the world must now invent new ways to persuade those same fans to look up from their screens once they are inside the ground.

Clubs everywhere are racing to develop their apps and boost online engagement. Borussia Dortmund have gone the other way, rewarding the fans who give the match their full attention.

One question lingers above all. How did football go from a game where supporters paid for a ticket to drink in every detail and enjoy ninety minutes of excitement, to one where a European giant has to hand out prizes just to persuade its fans to put down their phones and watch what is unfolding in front of them?