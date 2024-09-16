Mngqithi vs Hunt: The clash for Tshwane supremacy intensifies as city rivals battle for dominance as Mamelodi Sundowns host SuperSport United

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to start their Premier Soccer League title defence strong against Tshwane rivals SuperSport United on Tuesday.

Fresh off a commanding Caf Champions League second preliminary round first-leg performance, the reigning champions will be determined to carry that momentum into their domestic campaign, when they host SuperSport at Loftus Versfeld.

However, Matsatsantsa, stung by their exit from the MTN8 competition, will be looking to bounce back and spoil Sundowns’ party with a strong start of their own.

GOAL builds up to the thrilling contest as both sides will look to set the tone for the season ahead.

