Masandawana suffered their first loss under the new technical team on Wednesday despite fielding a strong team against Stellies.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns hosted Stellenbosch in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final

Fawaaz Basadien scored the lone goal of the game

Mngqithi and Barker react to the result CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL! Article continues below