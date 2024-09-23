'Mngqithi must focus on Dunusa & leave Orlando Pirates alone! Kaizer Chiefs will challenge Sundowns, Bucs will be assisted by refs in Nedbank Cup' - Fans

South Africans share their opinions after the Masandawana tactician said he is happy the country will have two teams in top Caf competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi expressed his delight after Orlando Pirates made it to the Caf Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Masandawana eliminated Mbabane Swallows to advance while the Buccaneers managed to get past Jwaneng Galaxy.

Downs have been consistently flying the national flag in the competition for the last couple of seasons, explaining why Mngqithi was happy with Pirates' achievement.

Some fans have now asked the tactician to concentrate on his job at Sundowns while some feel Bucs will struggle which will give Kaizer Chiefs a chance. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.