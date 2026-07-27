The MLS All-Star Game still has a bit of charm. It is one of those traditions the league has always clung to, an annual exclamation point - and a reminder that, above all else, this is a distinctly American league.

But for almost as long as the event has existed, there has been debate over whether it really matters. In the early days, it certainly made sense. The league was smaller, the overall quality was lower, and an All-Star Game gave new fans something familiar to celebrate.

Now, it finds itself in a bit of a weird spot. Sure, many of the league’s best players will be there. But others - most notably Lionel Messi - will not. With some major names unavailable and a continent still nursing a World Cup hangover, does this thing still matter? What does it mean to be an All-Star? And is it time for another change of format? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.