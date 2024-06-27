'Mkhalele coaching Bafana Bafana with driver's license, but Kaizer Chiefs' Arthur Zwane can do better! Poor SA can't even do the basics' - Fans

The tactician is under fire after his side failed to collect maximum points in their recent engagement.

Helman Mkhalele's Bafana Bafana squad playing in the 2024 Cosafa Cup did not start the competition on a high as anticipated following a 1-1 draw with Mozambique on Wednesday evening.

It was not an anticipated result by the fans considering the fact that the team was playing at home meaning most of the supporters in the stadium were behind them.

A section of South Africans now feel Mkhalele is not competitive enough to deliver, while some argue Arthur Zwane is best placed to guide the youngsters.

Here are their opinions as sampled by GOAL.