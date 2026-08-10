Falling market values across the Saudi Roshn League are no longer just numbers on player valuation websites. They have become an indicator worth pausing over, especially given the big names Saudi clubs have spent huge sums to sign over the past few years.

A new season has brought striking financial losses in the market value of several of the league's stars. Darwin Nunez and Youssef En-Nesyri lead the way, alongside other prominent names such as Mateo Retegui and Theo Hernandez.

These declines don't necessarily mean the players have dropped in quality. They reflect a change in how the market views their ages, levels and recent performances, plus the impact of playing in the Roshn League rather than the major European leagues.

As the value of some stars tumbles by millions of euros, questions grow over how far Saudi clubs have managed to earn a sporting and investment return from the major deals they struck in recent seasons.