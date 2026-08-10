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Millions bleeding away in the Roshn League: En-Nesyri and Núñez top the list of biggest losers

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A major shock

Falling market values across the Saudi Roshn League are no longer just numbers on player valuation websites. They have become an indicator worth pausing over, especially given the big names Saudi clubs have spent huge sums to sign over the past few years.

A new season has brought striking financial losses in the market value of several of the league's stars. Darwin Nunez and Youssef En-Nesyri lead the way, alongside other prominent names such as Mateo Retegui and Theo Hernandez.

These declines don't necessarily mean the players have dropped in quality. They reflect a change in how the market views their ages, levels and recent performances, plus the impact of playing in the Roshn League rather than the major European leagues.

As the value of some stars tumbles by millions of euros, questions grow over how far Saudi clubs have managed to earn a sporting and investment return from the major deals they struck in recent seasons.

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    Núñez out in front: a €15 million loss

    Darwin Núñez tops the list of players with the biggest drop in market value. The Al-Hilal striker has shed 15 million euros, leaving him valued at just 20 million euros.

    That slide puts the Uruguayan under the spotlight. His move to Al-Hilal ranked among the club's marquee signings of recent times, arriving amid high expectations that he could make the difference and lead the line.

    Núñez isn't alone. Al-Qadsiah striker Mateo Retegui comes in second after his value fell by 10 million euros to 30 million, while Al-Hilal's Theo Hernández lost 8 million euros to drop to 20 million euros.

    The trio alone have lost 33 million euros in market value. It's a figure that lays bare just how far some of the league's big names have fallen.

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    En-Nesyri and Diaby: new losses for Al-Ittihad

    Al-Ittihad striker Youssef En-Nesyri sits among the biggest losers, his market value tumbling by 5 million euros to 17 million euros.

    The drop reflects a season that never caught fire. En-Nesyri arrived at Al-Ittihad tasked with filling the void left by Karim Benzema, and the hopes were high. Instead, he drew criticism for underwhelming displays and a limited impact in several key matches.

    Read also: Roshn scouting: Ronaldo's final dance hits an Al-Nassr wall!

    Moussa Diaby slipped too, shedding 3 million euros to leave the Al-Ittihad man at 25 million euros. Al-Ahli's Enzo Millot lost the same amount, settling on 25 million euros.

    Two more names round off the list. Al-Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fell to 12 million euros after a 3 million dip, while Al-Qadsiah's Cameron Puertas dropped by an identical margin to 7 million euros.

  • Koeman and Pulka: the decline does not distinguish between the stars

    The losses did not stop at attacking names or players from the big clubs. The list also included Marcin Bulka, the Neom goalkeeper, whose market value fell by 5 million euros to reach 12 million.

    Kingsley Coman, the Al-Nassr winger, also lost 2 million euros from his market value, settling at 20 million euros. That adds another name with major European experience to the list of those in decline.

    These figures come with a caveat. Market value is not a direct measure of performance on the pitch, and it hinges on multiple factors such as age, contract length, level of competition, injuries and consistency.



    What stands out, though, is how many big-name players feature on the list of those in decline. It opens a wider debate about the nature of the Saudi transfer market: have the clubs become more careful in assessing deals and their true value, or have some stars simply been unable to maintain the value they reached before moving to the Roshn League?

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