Milford vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Giant-slayers Milford continue with their Cup adventure when they host Stellenbosch in the Round of 16 on Friday.

The second-tier outfit, who defied the odds to eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from the Nedbank Cup, will be aiming to cause another upset against another Premier Soccer League side at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

Stellies needed post-match penalties to eliminate Pretoria Callies in the Round of 32 of the annual competition.

The previous results mean the match between Milford and Stellenbosch might not be a straight win for either side.

