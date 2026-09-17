He spent 94 minutes on the bench despite Benfica going two goals up, with Milan at least needing to try to pull one back. One of the images from Milan's first European outing is the way Francesco Camarda has been handled. The doubts are legitimate because the plan is far from clear: the constant movement between the Primavera, Milan Futuro and the first team over the past two years, last season's unfortunate loan spell at Lecce, and the faith shown this season, capped by a contract renewal until 2031 alongside his friend Christian Comotto. Yet that faith has had no value on the pitch, at least so far: the 2008-born player has played only five minutes against Lazio in the first five outings of the season.
Milan: zero minutes for Camarda, Diawara and Comotto not called up. The management of the young players is a major question mark
Prospects
Amorim said time has to be bought, and the only way to do that is to start winning matches. Despite a long contract of three seasons plus an optional one, the feeling is the Portuguese manager must find a way to deliver straight away. He cannot afford any more mistakes with his team selection. AC Milan host Lecce at San Siro on Sunday evening and then face a daunting run after the international break: on 11 October away to Sassuolo, on 15 October away to Salzburg, on 18 October they host Atalanta at San Siro before another complex European mission away to Bournemouth. Camarda's outlook is not so favourable even if first-choice Ramos is going through a difficult spell in front of goal, with just one goal in five matches at Venezia.
What changes in January
One key point first: both Camarda and his entourage pushed hard in the summer to stay at AC Milan despite several requests for a loan move; the decision did not come only from Cardinale and Amorim. Francesco feels ready to make an impact in the shirt he loves and believes he can have his say over a long season. The risk of playing little or not at all does not worry him right now, so he is unlikely to change his mind in January despite the club working on Endrick's arrival from Real Madrid.
Then there are Comotto and Diawara, who deserve a separate mention after missing out on the squad list for the clash with Benfica because there was no room. The young Italian talent is clearly growing under the guidance of his idol Modric, but the question remains: at 18, does it matter more to have regular playing time or to train with the strongest players? That is precisely the question Amorim must ask with the club's hierarchy, without ruling out a possible loan move in January. Diawara's arrival was a slight surprise from the scouting department: he was initially supposed to play with Milan Futuro, but that prospect did not particularly appeal to the former Troyes player. AC Milan have used up their slots for an international loan move, so they could only let him leave on a temporary deal in Italy: over the next few weeks Amorim will have to work out whether he can be useful straight away or not.
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