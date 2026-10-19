Amorim was an excellent midfielder in his playing days, but he is a staunch defender of Estupinan: "At the end of the transfer window, we had a list of clubs who wanted Estupinan. But I said no. So I want the fans to know that it was my responsibility." Alongside Aston Villa, Benfica pushed hard in the final hours, but Milan never gave them an opening. That was because Amorim wanted to keep Estupinan and still has complete faith in the Ecuador international, despite Estupinan coming under fire again yesterday for a truly disastrous spell on the pitch against Atalanta.
Milan, why Amorim personally defends Estupinan: managing the wide players and Moreira’s possible dual role
The designated starters
Amorim is the captain of a ship whose crew he deliberately keeps changing. The Portuguese manager backs his own ideas, with no defined core of players, let alone a fixed formation. After testing those ideas extensively at the start of the season and adjusting match by match to the opposition, he has reached a conclusion: AC Milan are more competitive and dangerous when Chukwueze and Moreira are on the left. Moreira has already become one of San Siro's favourites. His bursts of pace down the flank draw enthusiastic applause from the Milan crowd, a response to both his talent and the affinity they feel for him.
Estupinan before Bartesaghi
Amorim has mounted a lawyer's defence of Estupinan, hoping to help him play more freely without the constant fear of making mistakes, even on the simplest passes or most basic reads of the game. The Portuguese coach will keep making his case for some time yet. He remains convinced the former Brighton player is ahead of Bartesaghi, who, after his commitments with the Under-21s, seems to have put the difficulties he showed at the end of last season behind him.
Moreira also an understudy to Chukwueze
Amorim has revived the value of major recent investments who had looked to be on their way out of the club. Chukwueze is the clearest example. Amorim has built a direct, frank and productive relationship with him, reinventing him as a right-sided midfielder after he joined AC Milan as a winger in a front three. But Chuku, as his team-mates call him, hasn't played regularly over the past two years, so breaks or fatigue may take their toll. Against Atalanta, Hutichinson didn't fully convince, particularly out of possession. Moreira, in excellent shape mentally and physically, could replace Chukwueze on the right when needed. His performance there against Juventus shouldn't give the wrong impression: Diego is certainly at his best on the opposite flank, but it was his first start and nerves affected him too.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting