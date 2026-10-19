Milan, why Amorim personally defends Estupinan: managing the wide players and Moreira’s possible dual role

Amorim has revived the value of major recent investments who had looked to be on their way out of the club. Chukwueze is the clearest example. Amorim has built a direct, frank and productive relationship with him, reinventing him as a right-sided midfielder after he joined AC Milan as a winger in a front three. But Chuku, as his team-mates call him, hasn't played regularly over the past two years, so breaks or fatigue may take their toll. Against Atalanta, Hutichinson didn't fully convince, particularly out of possession. Moreira, in excellent shape mentally and physically, could replace Chukwueze on the right when needed. His performance there against Juventus shouldn't give the wrong impression: Diego is certainly at his best on the opposite flank, but it was his first start and nerves affected him too.