Milan, what lies behind the extended holidays for Maignan and Rabiot: between post-World Cup fatigue and the transfer market

Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot had been due to rejoin AC Milan around 12 August to start pre-season after their post-World Cup holidays. At the last minute, however, both told the club they needed a few more days, pushing back their return until the 16th, exactly one week before their league opener against Torino. Ruben Amorim's side finished their tour of Asia and Oceania and will resume work on Wednesday 12. On Ferragosto, they will play a friendly against Manchester United in Wroclaw, Poland.





The goalkeeper and the midfielder, who played their last match at the World Cup on 18 July (the third-place play-off, which France lost 6-4 to England), will therefore effectively have a month off. For both, the delayed return is irritating AC Milan fans, while on the other side of the Naviglio, Inter fans have already welcomed back Lautaro and new signing Stones, who were also involved at the World Cup until the finals.







