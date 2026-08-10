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cm grafica maignan rabiot milan
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Milan, what lies behind the extended holidays for Maignan and Rabiot: between post-World Cup fatigue and the transfer market

AC Milan
M. Maignan
A. Rabiot

The goalkeeper and the midfielder extend their holidays: is the transfer market involved too?

Mike Maignan and Adrien Rabiot had been due to rejoin AC Milan around 12 August to start pre-season after their post-World Cup holidays. At the last minute, however, both told the club they needed a few more days, pushing back their return until the 16th, exactly one week before their league opener against Torino. Ruben Amorim's side finished their tour of Asia and Oceania and will resume work on Wednesday 12. On Ferragosto, they will play a friendly against Manchester United in Wroclaw, Poland.


The goalkeeper and the midfielder, who played their last match at the World Cup on 18 July (the third-place play-off, which France lost 6-4 to England), will therefore effectively have a month off. For both, the delayed return is irritating AC Milan fans, while on the other side of the Naviglio, Inter fans have already welcomed back Lautaro and new signing Stones, who were also involved at the World Cup until the finals.



  • The signs

    There are also a few different nuances compared with the two Frenchmen. While, with the World Cup still under way, Rabiot made a declaration of love to AC Milan in an attempt to calm rumours that he was close to asking for a transfer ("Of course I'll start again with AC Milan, I'll speak with Amorim"), the Rossoneri goalkeeper and captain has sent at the very least several contradictory signals. First came the removal of every social media reference to the AC Milan world, including the words AC Milan player, then his absence from the funeral of the Rossoneri icon Franco Baresi.


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  • The transfer market

    Plenty are wondering whether transfer ambitions could be behind this extended holiday. Right now, there are no signs of that, and it is very likely the two players simply asked for time off because they want to recover fully from the after-effects of a World Cup defeat suffered despite going in as overwhelming favourites. But the transfer market has always been full of surprises and sudden shifts in position and attitude. So we await the return of Maignan and Rabiot to Milanello to understand from their expressions, and above all from their first words, whether their commitment to the Milan world will still be total or whether, for at least one of the two, the transfer window will end in a burst of fireworks.


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