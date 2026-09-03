Milan, what is the situation with Christian Pulisic? Amorim’s doubts, the renewal in the balance, and the leadership to be rediscovered

His talent is not in question, nor is what he can give Amorim, but right now, even though the physical problem has been resolved, he is not fit enough to play or make a difference. He will not start against Juventus, and he could get a few minutes in the second half, but there are no guarantees even then. Much will depend on how the game unfolds, exactly as it did in the last one at San Siro against Venezia, with AC Milan only finding the 2-0 late on. Amorim's football is extremely demanding and leaves no room for favourites. The players who are doing well play, the ones who can make the difference. Pulisic is not ready now.



