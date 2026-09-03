Two matches, zero minutes. Christian Pulisic has yet to wear the Milan shirt in 2026-27 and hopes to do it on Sunday at the Stadium against Juventus. It's a ground he knows well, but one that also gave him a miserable night not so long ago: on 5 October 2025 he missed a penalty and Milan could not break the 0-0 deadlock. Another missed chance in a season wrecked, in football terms, by injuries. The latest came at the World Cup, bone oedema in the junction area between the tibia and fibula of his right leg, which ruled him out of pre-season and is forcing him to make up ground.
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Milan, what is the situation with Christian Pulisic? Amorim’s doubts, the renewal in the balance, and the leadership to be rediscovered
Starts on the second row
The former Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund man was on the bench in last Friday's win against Venezia, but he's not ready yet. Ruben Amorim confirmed that in his post-match interview: "He has great talent. I simply have to manage my players' workloads and at this moment we need to win. So it is difficult for Pulisic to find space, but he remains a hugely important player for us." Right now, he sits behind Cisse and Loftus-Cheek in the pecking order. A starting shirt is no longer guaranteed, and the American is no longer untouchable. He has to win back his place, not live off what he did up to the end of 2025.
He is not ready yet: on the bench against Juventus
His talent is not in question, nor is what he can give Amorim, but right now, even though the physical problem has been resolved, he is not fit enough to play or make a difference. He will not start against Juventus, and he could get a few minutes in the second half, but there are no guarantees even then. Much will depend on how the game unfolds, exactly as it did in the last one at San Siro against Venezia, with AC Milan only finding the 2-0 late on. Amorim's football is extremely demanding and leaves no room for favourites. The players who are doing well play, the ones who can make the difference. Pulisic is not ready now.
Leadership to be rediscovered, renewal far off
With Leao sold to Galatasaray, AC Milan are looking for new leaders in attack. Pulisic has everything needed to become one again after a difficult summer in which the transfer market became a nuisance. New York FC, an MLS club, tried to take him to the United States, but AC Milan never opened the door. Pulisic is at the heart of Cardinale's sporting and commercial project, and in the coming weeks he will personally address the renewal talks: his contract expires in 2027, and the provocative request from the player's agents is for a salary, writesLa Gazzetta dello Sport doubled from €4 million to €8 million net. The parties could yet find a compromise, but AC Milan first want answers on the pitch.
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