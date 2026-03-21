83' – Ricci comes close to making it 4–1, but at the other end of the pitch, Simeone is down. Fourneau checks the incident on VAR and spots an accidental handball by Pavlovic, which struck Simeone in the face. The referee informs the San Siro crowd that Pavlovic’s challenge is a penalty. Luca Marelli tells DAZN that it was a high-intensity situation.





88' - Torino appeal for a handball by De Winter in the penalty area. There is contact with the hand, but Fourneau plays on. According to Luca Marelli, the Rossoneri centre-back’s arm never moved.