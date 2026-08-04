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Milan, two English clubs are interested in Fofana: the price and the French midfielder’s stance

AC Milan

Milan, congestion in midfield: Fofana has two offers on the market

Tomorrow AC Milan face a far more important test than the one in Glasgow against Celtic. Against Inter, Amorim expects more from the team. There will also be room for Fofana, who wants to convince the Portuguese manager ahead of next season. For the Rossoneri, the former Monaco man is not untouchable.

  • He costs twenty million

    AC Milan have put Fofana on the market and want around €20 million for his registration rights, a decision backed by the former Monaco player's agent. Crystal Palace and Everton have both made enquiries so far, but the player seems intent on staying at AC Milan and fighting for his place.

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