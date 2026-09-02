Tomori has trained well with the fitness coaches provided by AC Milan and won't need long to get back in line with his team-mates' fitness levels. What must now be rebuilt is the player's mental state and that bond of mutual trust: every player needs to feel good to perform to his own abilities and his own standards.





After spending yesterday in London with his agents to reflect on his future, Tomori is now set to return to Italy ready to win back AC Milan.