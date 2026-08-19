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Milan, the second-choice goalkeeper behind Maignan could change: Pietro Terracciano heading towards a sale, Lorenzo Torriani promoted?

AC Milan
Serie A

Changes in prospect at AC Milan over the role of Maignan's deputy.

Things are moving at AC Milan over the No 12 role. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport,current Maignan understudy Pietro Terracciano could be sold. There is strong interest in the 1990-born goalkeeper from Monza, who are looking for an experienced goalkeeper for the Serie A season.

  • Torriani rises

    For the role of Maignan's understudy, Lorenzo Torriani, 21, a product of AC Milan's youth sector, is in line for a promotion. Torriani spent last year on the pitch with Milan Futuro and Amorim started him in every summer friendly, where he looked reliable. The standout moment came in Poland against Manchester United, when he saved a penalty from Bruno Fernandes. A final decision will arrive in the coming days, but his candidacy is strong.

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