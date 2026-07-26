Milan, the full-back issue is important for Amorim: Estupinan lined up, Guerreiro a free-transfer option and the decision on Saelemaekers

Last spring, there was a moment when the Fulham hierarchy showed a willingness to sign Chukwueze permanently and AC Milan were relishing the prospect of a €24 million fee. When the deal fell through, it looked like it could become a problem for AC Milan, at least until Amorim arrived in the dugout and from day one the Portuguese coach chose to back his gamble on the Nigerian. He has done so convincingly, unlike what happened with Musah. The Portuguese manager is working intensively to turn Chukwueze from an attacking wide player in a front three into a wide midfielder in a midfield four. That means dropping back a few metres, of course, but with different duties: creating for the attacking reference points without neglecting the defensive phase. The signs are positive and for that reason every approach in the transfer market has been disregarded, first and foremost that of Turkish side Trabzonspor. Barring truly indecent offers, Chukwueze will remain with AC Milan.