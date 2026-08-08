August football should be treated as August football, but it can still offer pointers that shouldn't be underestimated. Among the many issues AC Milan exposed in the two friendlies against Inter and Chelsea, the one that stands out is their centre-forward options. Start with Andrej Kostic: he did not play a single minute in the derby before returning early to Milan with the rest of the Milan Futuro youngsters. Calling it a rejection would be too harsh on the very young Montenegrin centre-forward, but the message is clear enough: as things stand, he is not yet ready to play for AC Milan.
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Milan, the difficulties of Camarda, Kostic and Santiago Gimenez open the door to reflection: they need a deputy for Ramos
Camarda’s difficulties
Against both Inter and Chelsea, Camarda started through the middle and the outcome was much the same: very few touches and plenty of duels lost. The 2008-born forward is still raw for matches at this level against opponents who are further along both physically and in terms of experience. Backing young players is right, but believing in a project that helps them develop matters even more, and that has sparked the debate over Camarda: would it not be better to map out a path similar to Pio Esposito's, with a loan spell at a top Serie B side or a Serie A team that are not fighting relegation, so as to get him back in one or two years stronger and more aware. The facts may prove us wrong, but the Camarda of today does not seem ready to carry the weight of Milan's attack.
A deputy for Ramos
The fallback option is to get Santiago Gimenez back up to speed. He is working at Milanello as he tries to shake off the ankle problem that has been troubling him for 6/7 months. AC Milan no longer believe in him and have even offered him to Porto and Lazio, the two clubs to show a certain interest. That leaves AC Milan with a decision to make: go back into the market to give Amorim an extra striker, with Rennes' Switzerland international Embolo offered, or keep Camarda as Ramos's main alternative.
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