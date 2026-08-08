Milan, the difficulties of Camarda, Kostic and Santiago Gimenez open the door to reflection: they need a deputy for Ramos

Against both Inter and Chelsea, Camarda started through the middle and the outcome was much the same: very few touches and plenty of duels lost. The 2008-born forward is still raw for matches at this level against opponents who are further along both physically and in terms of experience. Backing young players is right, but believing in a project that helps them develop matters even more, and that has sparked the debate over Camarda: would it not be better to map out a path similar to Pio Esposito's, with a loan spell at a top Serie B side or a Serie A team that are not fighting relegation, so as to get him back in one or two years stronger and more aware. The facts may prove us wrong, but the Camarda of today does not seem ready to carry the weight of Milan's attack.