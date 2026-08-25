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Ruben Amorim MilanGetty Images

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Milan straight back on the pitch to prepare for the clash with Venezia: 2011-born jewel Akram Jadid also joins up

AC Milan
Serie A

Straight back to work. AC Milan did not rest yesterday and, less than 24 hours after the win in Turin that got their season up and running, the squad were at Milanello to prepare for Friday's match against Venezia. Those who played at the Olimpico Grande Torino went through a recovery session, while the rest trained as normal.


  • Surprise: there is 2011-born Jadid

    Yesterday's real surprise, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport , was the first-team training session for Akram Jadid, a striker born in 2011, which gave Amorim his first chance to watch him up close. A hugely promising youngster, he has scored more than 700 goals since joining AC Milan's youth set-up, despite almost always playing above his age group. Only a few weeks ago, Jadid won the national Under-15 title in the final against Empoli.

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Serie A
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL
Venezia crest
Venezia
VEN