Milan send scouts to the Dall'Ara stadium for Bologna v Lazio: here are the players the Rossoneri are keeping an eye on

Milan’s priorities for the upcoming summer transfer window will primarily be a striker capable of scoring in double figures and a centre-back who can also play as a wing-back in a three-man defence. In recent days, Allegri has met with the club’s management to exchange initial ideas for the upcoming summer transfer window, which will see the club based at Via Aldo Rossi expand its squad from the current 19 players to 24 or 25 ahead of a likely return to the Champions League. According to the latest rumours, scouting operations began last Sunday in Bologna for the match between the Rossoblu and Lazio.