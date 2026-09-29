AC Milan have returned to training after a week off to recharge ahead of a demanding October, with seven competitive matches in 31 days. Amorim has some decidedly bad news to deal with: Saelemakers suffered an ankle injury during today's session.
Milan, Saelemaekers blow for Amorim: scans in the coming hours to understand the extent of the injury
Instrumental tests
Our editorial team understands that in the next few hours Alexis Salelemakers will undergo tests to determine the extent of the ankle sprain. Once the medical report has been received with Professor Mazzoni, the rehabilitation programme will be set for the former Roma player, who had stayed at Milanello to work after the new Belgium head coach Van Bommel had preferred to try other players in this round of Nations League matches.
Bad news for Amorim
Saelemekers' injury is a major blow for Amorim, who had planned to use this break to work closely with the Belgian and sharpen his understanding of the new role he has in mind for him: left-sided attacking midfielder. His strong display against Lecce had only strengthened the Portuguese manager's belief, and now he can only keep his fingers crossed and hope Alexis is back on the pitch soon.
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