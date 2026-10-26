Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Grafica Calciomercato Rabiot Milan 2026 16.9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Milan: Rabiot, Gila and Moreira unlikely to recover in time for Bologna; derby the target

AC Milan
A. Rabiot
M. Gila
D. Moreira

No developments for now, however, regarding Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

After their away win at Udinese took them to 18 points, Milan head into a busy week with confidence, though injuries remain a concern. They face Bologna at San Siro on Wednesday at 18:30, then Inter in the derby on Saturday evening at 20:45. Between today and tomorrow, Ruben Amorim must assess the condition of the many injured players in the AC Milan squad.


  • According to Milannews.it, Amorim is unlikely to have Mario Gila, Adrien Rabiot and Diego Moreira back for the home match against the Rossoblù. The aim is to have them available for Saturday's derby against Inter.


    No updates have emerged yet on Ruben Loftus-Cheek, reports Milannews.it. He picked up an injury last night in Udine after a challenge with an opponent.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

28 Oct 2026

BOL

BOL