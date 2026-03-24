Milan, Pulisic: "The future? It's not the right time to talk about it. If you score a couple of goals, people will praise you even if you play really badly."

A tricky period in terms of form, with 2026 having so far yielded no goals, but an opportunity to end the season on a high note by helping both Milan continue their fight for the Scudetto and secure qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, as well as helping himself prepare as best he can for the home World Cup.

Christian Pulisic, a forward for the Rossoneri side managed by Massimiliano Allegri, gave a lengthy interview to the US publication Men’s Journal ahead of his US national team’s friendlies against Belgium (on 28 March) and Portugal (on 31 March).