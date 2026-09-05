Exactly 11 months on, Pulisic returns to the Allianz Stadium desperate for redemption: that miss from the spot cost his side victory and two crucial points in the table. From that moment, little went right and plenty went wrong. He scored one goal in eight months in AC Milan colours, managed zero at the World Cup and drew heavy criticism, even from the AC Milan fans who had made him their idol without batting an eyelid. Now everything has changed at AC Milan thanks to Cardinale's desire for football and victories, and to Amorim's ideas. Juventus under Spalletti still stand in front of them, and the former Chelsea man hopes to make the difference off the bench.
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Milan, Pulisic returns to the Allianz Stadium 11 months after the mistake from the penalty spot: Cardinale has set a meeting for the renewal
How Pulisic is doing
Pulisic returned to Italy on 2 August and initially trained alone at Milanello while the squad were away on their Asian tour. He has shown focus, heart, commitment and that motivation to shine once again by his own light, as only he knows how. He made the squad for the first two games against Torino and Venezia, but only to be there, without playing a single minute. How is Pulisic doing? Amorim spoke about him last Friday: "He has great talent and I said that in the press conference too. I simply have to manage my players' workloads and I understand that at this moment we need to win and to put more tempo into every match. So for Pulisic it is difficult to find space at this moment, but he remains a hugely important player for us. He is coming back from an injury and has only a week of training behind him, so at times it is complicated to manage both the individual and the match, because the priority always remains the team. The priority is always to win." His league debut against Juventus is expected to come in the second half.
Summit over the renewal
Pulisic and AC Milan head to Turin to beat Juventus and build on their two wins from the opening two league matches. Off the pitch, though, the more important game, at least for the future, concerns his contract renewal. According to what our editorial team have learned, a summit between Cardinale and the American's entourage, including his father-agent, is scheduled for the middle of next week: the option until 2028 will be exercised, but the Rossoneri owner will put forward a suitable financial proposal for a contract until 2031. The hope is that, after a year of back and forth, the green light will also arrive to start preparing the necessary documents. AC Milan want to make Pulisic central to the project. Now it is up to him...
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