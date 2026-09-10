Toulouse have never strayed from their philosophy: build a young squad with a future through data and international scouting. It's an ambitious model, but it also carries risk in the league table because young players are not expected to deliver everything straight away. Guillhaume Restes, the highly rated goalkeeper born in 2005, had already emerged as a concrete idea for AC Milan when Mike Maignan seemed unwilling to renew the contract that expires in June 2026. The most interesting profile is certainly Alexis Vossah, a midfielder born in France in 2008 to a Togolese family. Scouts from all of Europe's biggest clubs have their eyes on him. It remains to be seen how the two talented Argentine forwards will adapt to European football: Santiago Hidalgo, a forward born in 2005 with an Italian passport who arrived in the summer from Independiente, and Julián Vignolo (born in 2006). AC Milan and their transfer team will monitor them over the course of this season.