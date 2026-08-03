Musah and AC Milan, signs of a farewell. The American midfielder is on his way out of the Rossoneri club: he has not convinced Amorim and the competition in midfield is too strong and of a higher level. That is why the Rossoneri club have placed him on the list of players available for transfer.
Getty Images
Translated by
Milan, Musah has not convinced Amorim and remains on the market: Italiano’s Besiktas are an option
Offered to Besiktas
Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun says Musah has been offered to Italiano's Besiktas. The move could gather pace in the coming days. AC Milan also offered the American midfielder to Lazio, but the Rome club considered the costs too high.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting