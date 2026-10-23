"My gesture was not intentional. Like all goalkeepers, and as I do in every match, I wanted to create some space for myself in my area.

Unfortunately, this gave a bad impression, particularly to the young viewers watching us.

The club, the staff and my team-mates know what kind of person and captain I am. They know my intentions, and abandoning them is not one of them.

As for the rest, we are used to the interpretations offered by some people and certain media outlets"