Mike Maignan played a central role in AC Milan's disappointing 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth. With the English side already 1-0 up, the AC Milan goalkeeper and captain received a straight red card in the first half for shoving Tyler Adams with his hands in Adams's face following a corner.
After the match, he did not speak to the media, and several reports said he left the stadium early, visibly downcast. Today, the goalkeeper broke his silence in an Instagram story, explaining his position and defending himself against criticism in the media.