In the age of social media, every decision, even the most harmless one on a club's official channels, stirs mixed feelings among the fanbase. In Maignan's case, it is causing even more noise among Milan fans because we are in the middle of the transfer window: Iron Mike has, for several days now, deleted all the posts from his Instagram profile and every reference to AC Milan (and France, ed.). A false alarm, because no clear or official signs have arrived from the French goalkeeper of any widespread unease towards the club's new direction on via Aldo Rossi.