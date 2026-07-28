In the age of social media, every decision, even the most harmless one on a club's official channels, stirs mixed feelings among the fanbase. In Maignan's case, it is causing even more noise among Milan fans because we are in the middle of the transfer window: Iron Mike has, for several days now, deleted all the posts from his Instagram profile and every reference to AC Milan (and France, ed.). A false alarm, because no clear or official signs have arrived from the French goalkeeper of any widespread unease towards the club's new direction on via Aldo Rossi.
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Milan, Maignan social media mystery: he deletes all photos and AC Milan references. Text messages from Amorim and Cardinale, here is what is happening
No case
Ruben Amorim and Gerry Cardinale sent more than one text message to Mike Maignan this summer to reiterate their total faith in him ahead of next season. The French goalkeeper has not made any particular requests in the transfer market either. AC Milan remain committed to the important contract renewal signed in January, with the new deal due to expire in the summer of 2031. There is no issue surrounding the future of the former Lille player.
Captain and leader
As he has just shown with the Luka Modric dossier, Gerry Cardinale has no intention of letting go of the men he sees as this team's strengths, its charismatic leaders. Amorim has already decided to keep Mike Maignan as captain of a group that must quickly put behind it the disappointment of last season's tragicomic finish. Maignan is currently on holiday after the World Cup and is due back at Milanello in mid-August, a few days before the official start of the new season. Much to the annoyance of those making decisions on social media...
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