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Milan, Loftus-Cheek runs less than Maignan: the English midfielder is nearing the end of his contract, what is filtering through about his future

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According to Lega Serie A statistics, among the AC Milan players with five appearances, Loftus-Cheek is the one who runs the least: a figure that is also a snapshot of the moment for the former Chelsea man

Seven months without so much as the shadow of a goal or a decisive assist.


Ruben Loftus-Cheek still can't shake this difficult spell, despite first earning the full backing of Massimiliano Allegri and then Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese manager has used him in all five league matches, three times from the start and twice off the bench.


As an attacking midfielder, the Englishman is playing in his preferred role, but he still can't give the team what should be a major asset. The issue looks mental more than physical.

  • He runs less than Maignan

    Official Lega Serie A statistics show that among AC Milan players to feature in all five matchdays, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has covered the fewest kilometres: 25.8 km across five matches. The Englishman has even covered less ground than Rossoneri goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who is on 25.9 kilometres covered.

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  • Renewal on stand-by

    Loftus-Cheek's time at AC Milan has followed a familiar pattern: from Pioli to Amorim, every manager to take charge in the Rossoneri dugout has put him at the heart of their technical project. At least at first, because the 1996-born player's performances have never matched the consistency required of a key member of the squad.

    That is why talks over a contract renewal have never really gathered momentum, despite the excellent relationship with Stellar, the agency that represents the Englishman. The current deal expires in July, but after the initial approaches in the summer everything is on standby: Loftus-Cheek earns as much as €4 million a season (the Rossoneri club are making use of the growth decree, editor's note) and still has to prove he deserves a new deal.

  • Future in the Premier League

    Loftus-Cheek's future has yet to be written, but the Englishman needs to start changing the present with a different attitude in matches. Ruben loses every physical duel, even against less powerful players, and that points to a mentality that must be rebuilt from the ground up. The chances of seeing him in an AC Milan shirt next season are decidedly slim: as things stand, his future should still be in the Premier League on a free transfer.

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