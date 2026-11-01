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AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Milan, listen to De Winter: “If we’re united, we’re really strong: here’s what we must try to do now”

AC Milan

Belgian defender Koni De Winter’s comments to TeleLombardia after Milan-Inter ended 3-1

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MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

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Koni De Winter spoke to TeleLombardia in the mixed zone after Milan's 3-1 derby win over Inter.

Nothing got through tonight.

“Today we played as a team. I’m really happy we won this match. We knew we could win, and we did.”

  • A message to everyone around the club

    Were you expecting an Inter side with so few forwards?

    "When we want to and we're all focused, we can do really well: I think you can feel it within the group too"

    Cardinale came out in tears and said you're winners. What was your reaction?

    "It's nice. You can feel the significance of these matches. You can feel the emotion from the stadium on the pitch too"

    Finding balance is important: what does it take?

    "We have to try to be united in every match and do things properly. If we do that, we are

    really

    strong, but you have to show it in every match"

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC