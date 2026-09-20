Maignan 6: routine work for the Rossoneri captain. A couple of sharp low claims killed off any ambition from the Salento side before it could grow.

Gila 6.5: the Spaniard is a real hammer. He always looks to step in, almost as if it were an obsession. Milan and Amorim will certainly like that.

De Winter 6: Stulic and the young Esteban do not give him any particular problems. The Belgian centre-back, now almost impossible to leave out in this new era, is less precise than on other occasions in the build-up.

Pavlović 6.5: the assist for Pulisic is a genuine gem, celebrated by all his team-mates. With a renewal in the air, he turns in a charismatic display. Leader of the defence

Chukwueze 6: increasingly valuable for Amorim. He has clearly improved defensively, though he can still do more in attack. Falcone should also get credit for a fine save from one of his dangerous first-half efforts.

Modrić 6.5: San Siro rose to salute the Croatian as he left the pitch, the perfect conductor for a convincing Milan. Yet what really excites the fans are his recoveries on opposing forwards, showing great humility and a real willingness to sacrifice himself for the team. Legend. (From the 77th minute Musah n/a)

Rabiot 7.5: he takes man of the match. His percentage of completed passes and touches is impressive. He dictates proceedings and always looks to attack the opposition defensive line. The goal for 2-0, his second of the league campaign, is the direct consequence of a complete performance.

Estupiñan 6: in the 64th minute, with a deep diagonal run, he gets ahead of Coulibaly in the penalty area for a vital intervention. That wipes away the whistles some of San Siro had aimed at him towards the end of the first half after a couple of basic errors. Little soldier. (From the 77th minute Bartesaghi n/a)

Pulisic 7: 266 days after the last time, he delivers again in front of goal. The American's opener is a genuine technical gem that puts the Rossoneri ahead. But on a gala night at the Scala of football, he produces another work of art by starting the move for Rabiot's second with a brilliant backheel touch. Back to his best (from the 70th minute Loftus-Cheek 5.5: three touches, two lost. There have been better moments for the Englishman)

Saelemaekers 6: (from the 70th minute Moreira 7: he hits top speed, leaves Siebert standing and scores the goal for 3-0, his first at San Siro. Impactful.)

Ramos 6.5: the no-look assist for the goal that made it 2-0 is as beautiful as it is important in the context of the match. The goal is missing, there is no point pretending otherwise, but overall his performance is full of sacrifice for the team.





Manager Amorim 6.5: he sticks to his ideas and the pitch proves him right. The improvements on show today, even allowing for modest opposition, are encouraging ahead of the resumption of the league campaign. In the meantime, his side are on 11 points after five rounds: not bad.