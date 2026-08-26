Milan, Leao returns to training with the group and will be available to Amorim against Venezia: the head-to-head between Galatasaray and Aston Villa continues

Last night Aston Villa, with Jorge Mendes acting as intermediary, stepped up contacts with Leao's entourage. The English club want to strike an agreement with the Portuguese star first, then negotiate directly with AC Milan over his registration. There is still a gap between demand and offer, and talks will continue in the coming hours. Villa's offer stands at €6.5 million plus bonuses, well below the €12 million put on the table by Galatasaray. The English club have stayed in constant contact as they look for top-level signings to strengthen Unai Emery's attack.