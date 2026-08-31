Milan, Kostov is the signing for the future: the Red Star jewel has convinced Amorim and the scouting department

Kostov is the latest gem to come out of Red Star. An attacking midfielder, born in 2008, he has been a regular starter for the past year and a half at one of Eastern Europe's biggest clubs. Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have tracked him for some time, while Inter worked on a deal for him at length before failing to turn their interest into a decisive move. AC Milan are now the keenest of the Italian clubs, though more with next season in mind: the idea is to tie up a deal in the winter and bring him to Milan only once the season has ended. It's an ambitious, difficult project, but one with a good chance of succeeding.