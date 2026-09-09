Another unresolved case for Cardinale and his transfer team is French midfielder Bondo, who returned to AC Milan after his spell at Cremonese on a dry loan. The 2003-born player has trained alone, with AC Milan's permission, since Monday 13 July, when pre-season began. Amorim and the club decided not to include him in the First Team squad list.
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Milan, in contact with Bondo’s entourage: the French midfielder has not found a club in the summer transfer window
Between valuation and difficulties on the transfer market
Bondo joined Milan in January 2025 for around €10 million plus €2 million in bonuses. Moncada came up with the move and Fulrani completed it with Galliani, then Milan chief executive. A year and a half on, the Frenchman has almost become a 'burden' for the Rossoneri, who decided to put him on the market last summer with a valuation of around €8 million. That was too much for a player coming off a difficult spell at Cremonese, where he played little, also because of some physical problems. Warren turned down offers from the two Turkish clubs, Corum and Erzurumspor FK in Turkey, and also from MLS side San Jose Earthquakes, because he was waiting for a call from Europe's top-tier leagues. A call which, all things considered, never arrived.
A decision is being made on his reinstatement to the squad
Over the past four days or so, the French player's entourage have been trying to broker a solution with AC Milan so he can return to the squad. We recall that Bondo is currently under contract until 2029 on €1.5 million net per season. According to what our editorial team have learned, AC Milan's final decision will be communicated in the coming hours.
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